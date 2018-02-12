In pictures: huge Highland estate hits the market

If you fancy living like landed gentry then this Perthshire estate may be the perfect place to call home

Glenlochay Estate is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £4,200,000 and includes an impressive 12,816 acres, three cottages, two Bothies, a traditional farmhouse and farm buildings.

The estate, which lies in a beautiful glen, will also offer new owners the chance to take up farming as it currently runs a productive farm with mainly sheep and cows.

The estate’s 12,816 acres - which is almost twice the size of the Isle of Eigg - offers privacy, seclusion and vast areas for deer stalking or walking. The property’s steadings and cottages all lie on the banks of the River Lochay, which runs through the centre of the land.

The lands of Glenlochay comprise farmland and hill ground rising from 490 feet (150m) above sea level alongside the River Lochay to 3363 feet (1025m) at the summit of Ben Challum.

An important conservation programme, comprising the planting of 11 new native woodland blocks known as ‘The Forest of Mamlorn Project’, was undertaken between 2011 and 2015 and extends to some 1,306 acres, with older pockets of woodland providing further shelter and variety to the landscape.

Glenlochay, at one time, formed part of one of Scotland’s most prolific and spectacular deer forests and during the 1970’s carried an excess of 1,500 hinds.

