In pictures: 10 of the cheapest properties in Scotland

Whether you’re a first time buyer or a seasoned property investor there are bargains to be found across Scotland’s housing market.

We take a look at 10 of the lowest priced properties in Scotland right now.

1. Semi-detached house, Lanark

Offers over £64,995

This two bedroom property, on sale with Igloo, offers a great chance for first time buyers to own a well-positioned, spacious home.

Located in the country village of Coalburn, seven miles from Lanark station, the home consists of a large living room, good sized kitchen, two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large back garden, which provides enough space to extend the property

2. Two bedroom flat, Greenock Inverclyde

Offers over £47,000

Another one that is great for first time buyers or those looking to invest is this two-bedroom flat for sale in Greenock.

Described by sellers Slater Hogg and Howison: “An excellent opportunity to acquire a competitively priced and well-appointed traditional top floor flat within a popular residential locale.

“The accommodation is ideally located for many amenities including local shops, transport links, James Watt College and Greenock Sport centre.

“The refurbished building comprises of security entry leading to a communal hall and out into the well maintained communal rear garden.

“The modern interior extends to a welcoming reception hallway incorporating a substantial storage cupboard.

“Furthermore there is a lounge incorporating a wall mounted fire, modern fitted dining kitchen offering ample storage, two bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom with a wall mounted over bath shower.”

3. Two bedroom flat, Carluke

Offers over £49,995

This two bedroom, ground floor flat offers the new owners a bright, spacious lounge, a modern kitchen, two light and airy bedrooms with added storage and a family bathroom.

Perfect for first time buyers, the flat is within walking distance of local shops, bars and restaurants and also has its own dedicated private parking.

4. Two bedroom flat, Rothesay Isle of Bute

Offers over £67,000

Fancy a taste of a quiet, island life but don’t want to splash the cash? This two bedroom flat for sale with WM Skelton & Co in Rothesay ticks all the boxes.

Described as: “A very bright and spacious, top floor flat with beautiful elevated sea views to front and rear.

“Within a well maintained close in a factored building in the popular residential area of Ardbeg.”

The bus services and local shop are nearby and the bowling green just around the corner.

And the flat also benefits from a shared drying green out the back.

5. Two-bedroom house, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire

Offers over £65,000

An ideal home for a growing family, this end of terrace property is situated within the popular Pennyburn area.

The house comprises; a hallway, spacious lounge/dining room, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, a boxroom and a modern family bathroom.

There’s also a garage, residents parking and private gardens to the front and rear of the property

6. Three bed flat, Airdrie

Offers over £69,999

This three-bedroom upper floor flat is new to the market, and a steal at the price.

Described by seller, Abode Estate Agency: “This property is presented in good condition throughout and offers a careful blend of tradition with all modern day comforts.

The accommodation comprises: a good sized lounge, fitted kitchen, three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

7. Two-bedroom flat, Hamilton

Offers over £64,950

Ideal for first time buyers, this two-bedroom flat is ready to move into. Consisting of a spacious family living room with large windows and views, a large kitchen/dining area, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a shared driveway, garage and private back garden.

8. Three-bedroom house, New Cumnock

Guide price £25,000

Due to go to auction on the 15th February, this three bedroom, mid terrace house is subject to an Assured Shorthold Tenancy and has a current rental value of £5,200 making this freehold an ideal buy for a landlord.

The property is close to local amenities including a Co-op Local with Post Office. The town of Ayr is approximately 40 minutes by car.

It comprises a mid-terrace house arranged over ground and first floors. The house benefits from gardens to the front and rear and the accommodation consists of a kitchen/dining room, main bathroom and three bedrooms

The property is subject to an Assured Shorthold Tenancy for a term of 6 months from 13th September 2012 at a rent of £100 per week (holding over).

9. One-bedroom flat, Bothwell

Offers over £65,000

Another property that is ideal for a first time buyer is this one bedroom flat in Bothwell.

Stylish and central, this fully furnished red sandstone flat is situated on the first floor of a period building set in a cul de sac location with plenty of parking.

Locally there is a superb selection of convenience shopping, delis, cafes and eateries with more substantial shopping at Hamilton and Uddingston both of which also offer train stations for Glasgow and also Edinburgh express from Uddingston.

The accommodation comprises; reception hall with storage, lounge with front facing twin window formation, modern fitted kitchen with front facing window, spacious double bedroom with rear facing window and a shower room.

10. Two bedroom flat, Dumfries and Galloway

Offers over £68,000

This recently decorated flat would make an ideal first home, or rental opportunity. Located in the popular village of Lochmaben, the property is ideal for commuting to Dumfries or Lockerbie.

The property is made up of a spacious lounge, hallway, kitchen, two bedrooms and a main bathroom.There’s on street parking and access to a private garden.