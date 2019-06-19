Historic Highland church in idyllic location hits the market for only £70,000

A former Parish Church in an idyllic Moray location is on sale for a surprising price.

Located near Alves in Moray, the church will be sold at auction by Galbraith on Thursday 27 June with a guide price of £70,000.

Picture: Galbraith

Mary Kirk (previously Alves Church) dates from 1769 and is grade ‘B’ listed. Planning consent and building warrant were obtained - but have now lapsed - to convert the church into a a two storey home.

Rod Christie of Galbraith in Elgin says: “Although the planning consent has now lapsed, it is likely that the local authority will be minded to once again approve conversion to a private home, as has been the case in other deconsecrated churches in the region. The current Moray Local Development Plan supports this use.

“The proposed accommodation includes a living room, family dining room, breakfasting kitchen and four bedrooms (three en-suite). It would make a beautiful and original home and the purchasers have the opportunity to configure the internal layout and specifications as they wish, subject to the necessary consents.

The property sits in a charming secluded setting near the small village of Alves and is equally accessible to Elgin and Forres, both within seven miles.

The historic coastal villages of Findhorn, Burghead and Hopeman attract many visitors thanks to the golfing, sailing and water sports facilities available, whilst the Moray coastline has picturesque, unspoilt beaches.

