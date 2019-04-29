Glasgow house prices: This is how much the average home costs in your postcode area

The data also highlights the change in house prices compared to 2014, with some parts of Glasgow seeing prices rise by nearly 33 per cent. Mobeen Akram, First Mortgage new build director said the Scottish market remains strong and is outperforming the rest of the UK. He added, “Glasgow and Edinburgh both saw steady house price growth over the last five years, greater than anywhere else in the UK, outside London.”

1. G1 Average house price: 186,727. Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 13.38 per cent.

2. G2 Average house price: 197,989. Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 21.79 per cent.

3. G3 Average house price: 230,097. Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 14.51 per cent.

4. G4 Average house price: 169,275. Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 13.02 per cent.

