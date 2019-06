The one-bedroom retirement flat is located on the top floor of the former church - located in Portobello. With spacious proportions, lovely views and original features, the home is on the market for offers over £100,000 with Gibson Kerr.

1. Living room The living room has the original stained glass window. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Kitchen New owners can put their own stamp on the kitchen. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Original features The property has original features from its days as a church. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Bedroom The double bedroom has a built in mirrored wardrobe. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more