For sale: Scottish church building on market for just £150k

Have your say

Those seeking to buy property in central Scotland will have the opportunity to purchase a former church for just £150,000.

The building sits in Church Street, Bonnybridge, a village just a few miles outside of Falkirk.

The structure was built in 1934 and received planning permission for a conversion into two dwelling houses in 2008.

It includes archway entrances, crow-steps, a slate roof and the building is surrounded by greenery.

Rightmove suggests offers over £150,000 with the general cost of property in the local area at an average of £135,522.