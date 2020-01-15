The unique features include original spiral stone stairwells which lead to private viewing terraces, where expansive views of Edinburgh’s skyline can be enjoyed

Some of Edinburgh’s most exclusive new homes have been unveiled at The Playfair at Donaldson’s.

First look inside exclusive penthouses and apartments starting from 700,000 at Edinburgh's former Donaldson's school

'The Signature Collection' includes showstopping penthouses and apartments, built within The Playfair’s beautiful original turrets, all offering an incredible range of restored period features and a luxurious internal specification.

The unique features include original spiral stone stairwells which lead to private viewing terraces, where expansive views of Edinburgh’s skyline can be enjoyed, as well as feature fireplaces, original exposed beams, fine plasterwork and restored windows and shutters.

These luxurious properties range from approximately 1,200 sq ft to more than 2,500 sq ft, with homes boasting generous living spaces and offering outstanding views across Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle, the Pentland hills, Murrayfield stadium and The Firth of Forth.

Roof terraces located on the inner courtyard side of this palatial, quadrangular building offer complete privacy to their residents, with views of The Playfair’s magnificent turrets and bell tower.

Properties within 'The Signature Collection' are priced from £700,000 and are the most prestigious within the breathtaking Playfair building.

Residents will also benefit from service provided by The Playfair’s concierge who is on hand to take care of daily needs, from booking taxis or taking deliveries, or reserving the Club Room for your special occasion – a beautiful communal space in the building’s original chapel.

Communal areas of The Playfair, such as the grand entrance hall, Club Room and large stairwells, have been softly lit and painted in hues of navy blue and dark green, creating a regal yet intimate sense of place. Meanwhile, the sweeping parkland and landscaped grounds have been transformed to provide idyllic outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy the views of the outstanding building and beyond.

The Playfair’s reputation as a premier residential address in Edinburgh has been quickly established. Its outstanding restoration and conversion is down to City & Country – the UK’s leading developer of heritage buildings – and it has already claimed many prestigious awards, including The Scottish Homes Awards and the WhatHouse? Awards.

Commenting on The Playfair, George Clarke, Channel 4’s Restoration Man and City & Country Ambassador, said: “An Edinburgh icon with views to Edinburgh Castle and the West End on one side, and the Pentland Hills to the other, The Playfair’s fantastic location is matched by its stunning form and detailing. The sky’s the limit here.”

For more information call 0131 341 5102, email donaldsons@cityandcountry.co.uk, or visit: www.cityandcountry.co.uk.

These luxurious properties range from approximately 1,200 sq ft to more than 2,500 sq ft

Roof terraces located on the inner courtyard side of this palatial, quadrangular building offer complete privacy to their residents