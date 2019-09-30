Picture: Strutt and Parker

First look: Inside contemporary Scottish home with games room, swimming pool and wonderful views

This modern house offers new owners a design that is straight out of a Bond film.

Skythorn in Clackmannanshire overlooks the pretty village of Dollar and is a house quite unlike its neighbours. Built in the 1970s with a striking glass front and spacious rooms, Skythorn has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a large garden with swimming pool and BBQ area, and is on the market for offers over £670,000 with Strutt and Parker.

The house was built in 1972 and the avant-garde architecture is typical of the era.

1. Architecture

The spacious welcoming hallway.

2. Hallway

The drawing room adjoins the conservatory and a further sitting room.

3. Drawing room

The cosy sitting room has sliding doors to the garden.

4. Sitting room

