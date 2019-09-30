First look: Inside contemporary Scottish home with games room, swimming pool and wonderful views
This modern house offers new owners a design that is straight out of a Bond film.
Skythorn in Clackmannanshire overlooks the pretty village of Dollar and is a house quite unlike its neighbours. Built in the 1970s with a striking glass front and spacious rooms, Skythorn has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a large garden with swimming pool and BBQ area, and is on the market for offers over £670,000 with Strutt and Parker.
1. Architecture
The house was built in 1972 and the avant-garde architecture is typical of the era.