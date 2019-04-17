Picture:John Devlin

Budget buys and dream homes in Scotland's 'best places to live'

The Sunday Times recently released their best places to live in the UK guide, with ten places in Scotland getting a nod.

But what can properties can you buy in the top five locations - Dundee, Finnieston in Glasgow, Leith and Stockbridge in Edinburgh and Killearn in Stirling?

This one bed flat is close to Dundee city centre and is on the market for a bargain fixed price of GBP48,000.

1. Budget Buy\: 1 bedroom flat

Zoopla
other
This guest house, which boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms is on the market for offers over GBP400,000. New owners can continue to run as a business or renovate into a spacious family home.

2. Dream Home\: 7 bedroom detached house

Bruce & Co
other
This first floor level flat sits within a blonde sandstone building, just minutes' walk from local amenities in Finnieston and a short walk from Kelvingrove Park, and is for sale for a fixed price of GBP137,500.

3. Budget Buy\: 1 bedroom flat

Ivy
other
This renovated duplex townhouse conversion which boasts a roof terrace, wine cellar and designer kitchen, and is within walking distance of the Finnieston is on the market for a fixed price of GBP625,000.

4. Dream Home\: 2 bedroom townhouse

Pacitti Jones
other
