Beautiful Scottish home with own loch and 65 acres on market - for less than Edinburgh flat

A stunning house with its own loch and 65 acres of countryside has gone on the market - for the less than the price of a flat in the Scottish Capital

Idyllic Loch Cottage, in Kirkmichael, Perth and Kinross, is on sale for £250,000, cheaper than many two-bedroom appartments for sale in Edinburgh. The two-storey cottage has uninterrupted views of the nearby woodlands. The land is divided into sections - 18 acres are currently used as paddocks, established coniferous woods cover 24 acres and there is also 23 acres of broadleaf woodland and rough grazings.

Historically used as a holiday let but in recent years the home fell into disrepair and estate agents, Galbraith, said it requires substantial renovation. Picture: SWNS

1. Fixer-upper

The popular Cateran Trail, used for walking and mountain biking, passes within metres of the cottage, and the ski slopes of Glenshee are just a 30-minute drive away. Picture: SWNS

2. Activities nearby

The ground floor has two front rooms, a kitchen and a larder, and on the first floor are two bedrooms and a bathroom

3. Two bedrooms

The village of Kirkmichael is a 15 minute walk away, which has a shop, hotels and a highly regarded primary school. Picture: SWNS

4. Kirkmichael

