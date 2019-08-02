Meet our Baby of the Week Curtis Coulter.

Curtis Joseph Coulter was born on December 18, 2018, 10:25am at Victoria Hospital. He weighed 8lbs 5oz.

The parents...

Lesley-Anne O’neill and John Coulter

The pregnancy...

The pregnancy was good up until the end where he was born two weeks late after being induced. Friday mum’s waters broke but it wasnt until Monday she got to 7cm dilated. They discovered both mum and baby had different heart rates so waited for a couple of hours and when nothing changed Lesley-Anne was rushed away for an emergency c-section.

What kind of baby is he...

He is an amazing baby, he can roll over now and has two of his bottom teeth in as well.

The baby’s name...

Lesley-Anne’s little sister mentioned the name and they just loved it ever since.

The proud grandparents...

Margaret and Joe O’Neill and Grace Coulter.

Anyone you would like to say thanks to...

Both families and to Jennifer and Ashleigh at the Victoria Hospital.