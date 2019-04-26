9 beautiful Airbnbs in Scotland close to the beach

In need of a bit of relaxation?

There are few better ways to take a load off than lying on a beach. These beautiful Airbnb properties around Scotland all sit within close proximity to the sea, providing the perfect spot for a quiet getaway.

1. Charlie's Cottage, Muasdale Nestled on a quiet lane just a few yards from a sandy beach, this peaceful cottage can house up to four guests and offers wonderful sea views from the front and rear across to Gigha, Islay and Jura. Book: https://bit.ly/2Dz46cZ Airbnb other Buy a Photo

2. Kintyre Coastal View Cottage, Tighchromain This pretty coastal view cottage accommodates up to four guests within two double bedrooms and sits within a scenic location close to the beach, with panoramic sea views to enjoy during your stay. Book: https://bit.ly/2GKhf51 Airbnb other Buy a Photo

3. Renovated beach view cottage, St Andrews Occupying an idyllic spot just a stone's throw away from East Sands beach and St Andrews Harbour, this fully refurbished bungalow is perfect for a family getaway, housing up to eight guests. Book: https://bit.ly/2ZFmYAm Airbnb other Buy a Photo

4. Crubasdale Lodge Cabin, Muasdale This rustic cabin boasts its own private garden, patio area and three bedrooms, and sits just 30 metres from the sea shore, offering great views of the west coast islands of Islay, Jura, Gigha and Cara. Book: https://bit.ly/2IXFzls Airbnb other Buy a Photo

View more