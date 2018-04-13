7 popular pubs currently for sale in Scotland

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a pub, there are plenty currently on the market across Scotland.

From bustling city centre establishments in the Central Belt to cosy locals further afield, take a look at the bars for sale across the country.

Rascals Bar, St Andrews

Famous in St Andrews for their tasty burgers, chicken wings and other American fare, Rascals Bar is currently on the market.

The business is doing well as is, but there is the possibility of introducing some entertainment events (such as quizzes or live performances) which could increase turnover.

£149,995 - more info

Boda Bar, Edinburgh

The cosy and welcoming Boda Bar on Edinburgh’s Leith Walk is up for sale for the first time in more than 12 years.

Always popular, the pub is in a great location and attracts both loyal customers and tourists.

£89,995 - more info

Campus and O2 ABC, Glasgow

A serious investment could buy you the staggering 46,203 square foot Sauchiehall Street complex that includes both Campus bar and the O2 ABC venue.

The property is C-listed, and all of the businesses currently operating within it have strong reputations and plenty of potential.

£4,500,000 - more info

Cornhill Inn & Hardies Bar, Bonnybridge

Well-established institutions in the small town of Bonnybridge, the Cornhill Inn and Hardies Bar could be yours.

With a bar, lounge, restaurant space and even several bedrooms for guests, there’s a lot of opportunity within the establishment.

£450,000 - more info

Smugglers, Troon

Popular for televised sports games, quiz nights and live music, Smugglers in the South Ayrshire town of Troon has been recently refurbished.

£250,000 - more info

Red Lion, Culross

This two storey traditional coaching inn has been operated under private ownership for more than 20 years, and has plenty of loyal customers in the Fife village of Culross.

Many TV shows and films are made in the area (including hit programme Outlander), and the Red Lion is a lovely pub with a great deal of business potential.

£1,100,000 - more info

The Black Bull Inn, Dalry

Located in the small town of Dalry in North Ayrshire, The Black Bull Inn is a traditional pub with a great deal of history.

Cosy and atmospheric, the public bar sees plenty of local clientele and repeat customers. The purchase of this pub would be an ideal opportunity for a couple who are interested in the hospitality business.

£89,995 - more info