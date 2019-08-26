15 million pound manors in Edinburgh on the market now

From castles to full townhouses, these are some of the most expensive homes for sale in and around Edinburgh just now.

1. 4 bed house, Craiglockhart This modern, architect designed house with gym and games room is on the market for offers over GBP1,900,000 with Knight Frank.

2. 4 bed flat, Moray Place This four bed flat with private garden access in Edinburgh's New Town is for sale for offers over GBP1,100,000 with Savills.

3. 6 bed house, Gillespie Road Huntly house is a late nineteenth century, Robert Lorimer designed, Arts and Crafts family house with original features, and is for sale for offers over GBP1,750,000 with Savills.

4. 5 bed house, Murrayfield Drive This architect designed property has views of the Pentland Hills and is on the market for offers over GBP1,200,000 with Rettie.

