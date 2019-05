Everyone wants to live in a castle - the stunning architecture, the grand dining rooms, the vast plots of land, what's not to love? With these 10 incredible castles currently for sale in Scotland, now might be just your chance to live out your fairytale dreams.

1. Glenborrodale Castle The castle, which dates back to 1902, is a five story mansion. The castle comes with 16 bedroom suites, staff accommodation, boathouse and jetty, plus much more, who wouldn't want to live out their fairy tale dreams here? Bell Ingram other Buy a Photo

2. Hensol House Hensol House boasts lavish views of Loch Ken, stunning architecture and an estate which expands to 632 acres. As well as a stunning castle, the grounds also come with residential properties including a farmhouse and five cottages. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

3. Cavers Castle Cavers castle presents an opportunity for the right person to bring a castle that's been in ruins for 56 years back to life. The castle offers a chance buy a piece of history - it was the seat of the Douglas family for over 300 years Rettie other Buy a Photo

4. Rothes Glen House Retaining many of its original features, Rothes Glen House is a restored Scots Baronial mansion. Situated in the heart of Spey Valley, a highly desirable area in its own right with the world famous River Spey. Savills other Buy a Photo

View more