Picture: Shutterstock

10 of the most expensive homes for sale in Scotland just now

You’ll need a sizeable bank balance to nab one of these homes.

From castles and estates to country mansions, these are the ten most expensive homes for sale in Scotland just now.

A former residence of Mary Queen of Scots, 13-bedroom Seton Castle is on the market for a cool 8,000,000.

1. Seton Castle

A former residence of Mary Queen of Scots, 13-bedroom Seton Castle is on the market for a cool 8,000,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This 13-bedroom castle and estate in Ayrshire is on the market for offers over 3,900,000.

2. Cassillis Estate

This 13-bedroom castle and estate in Ayrshire is on the market for offers over 3,900,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This 30 bed block of retirement flats in St Andrews could be yours for a guide price of 3,750,000.

3. Abbey Walk

This 30 bed block of retirement flats in St Andrews could be yours for a guide price of 3,750,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This seven bedroom home in Kilmacolm is a fine example of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's work, and is on the market for a guide price of 3,000,000.

4. Windyhill

This seven bedroom home in Kilmacolm is a fine example of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's work, and is on the market for a guide price of 3,000,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3