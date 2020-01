From lofty penthouses to city centre townhouses, here are 10 of the most expensive flats available to rent in the Capital now.

1. Listed New Town flat See the sights of the New Town from this listed William Playfair flat on North West Circus Place, which is available for 4,500 pcm. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Royal Terrace townhouse This four bed flat is available for 3,000 pcm. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Lothian Road one bed Available as a festival let, this spacious one bedroom flat is available for 3,000 pcm. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Four bed penthouse The furnished penthouse at Simpson Loan is available to rent for 6,200 pcm. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

