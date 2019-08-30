10 of the best fixer uppers in Scotland on the market now
If you’re looking for a property project, then one of these homes may be an ideal buy.
From cottages to flats and houses, there are some bargains to be had if you’re happy to put in the work needed to restore and renovate these properties.
1. Three bed cottage, Thornhill
This three bedroom detached cottage is situated in the village of Moniaive and is for sale with a guide price of GBP5,000.
2. Studio flat, Kilmarnock
This first floor studio flat is located in the centre of Kilmarnock and on sale with a guide price of GBP5,000.
3. One bed flat, Port Glasgow
This first floor one bedroom flat is on the market with a guide price of GBP12,000.
4. Two bed flat, Port Glasgow
This ground floor two bed flat has a guide price of GBP12,000.
