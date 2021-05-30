This historic and popular 15th century Highland castle hotel is on the market for over £2.5 million

Ideally situated in the centre of Dornoch in Sutherland, directly opposite the well known cathedral and walking distance from the Royal Dornoch golf course, the B-listed building, parts of which date from the 1500s, first became a hotel in 1947 and has had only three owners since.

The accommodation comprises restaurant, private dining room, bar, 10 deluxe rooms in the older parts of the building, 12 garden rooms in the modern extension (all en-suite), five staff rooms, modern kitchen, cellar, dry store, storage rooms, laundry, management office, and WCs. An attractive walled garden to the rear of the hotel is popular for marquees and weddings and there is parking to the side and rear for guests as well as limitless free street parking.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £2,500,000, more details can be found HERE.

