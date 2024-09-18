They are popular locations for house hunters looking to wake up to the sound of waves lapping against the beach and the call of sea birds.

However, demand for homes in Scottish seaside towns has pushed prices higher.

Here, we take a look at the ten most expensive coastal towns in Scotland.

Fife and East Lothian are home to nine of the top ten coastal towns by house price, with Kilcreggan in Argyll and Bute the only west coast location to make the list.

Fife has six entries in the top ten, with Elie and Earlsferry having the highest average house price over the past 12 months at £869,459, comfortably ahead of Scotland’s other coastal areas.

East Lothian has three entries on the list. Among those, Gullane has the highest average house price in East Lothian over the past 12 months, at £504,139, ahead of North Berwick at £476,066.

Growth in house prices in four out of the top five of Scotland’s coastal settlements has significantly outpaced Scotland’s national average of around 20 per cent over the past five years, with Elie and Earlsferry growing by 84 per cent during this period, Gullane growing by 40 per cent, and St Andrews up by 57 per cent during the five year span.

Dr John Boyle, director of strategy and research at Rettie, said: “Most of the higher priced coastal settlements have had an average house price rise in recent years, well above the national average, and each shares characteristics including beautiful beaches, rich histories, and vibrant communities.

“The towns and villages on the list offer a blend of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and coastal walks. They are also within relatively easy access of Scotland’s main cities, and offer an attractive lifestyle that is reflected in their premium prices.”

Elie is ranked the most expensive coastal town in Scotland, with an average property price of £869,459.

Beaches such as this one, at Gullane Bents, make the seaside town an attractive place to live.

Properties such as this one, Dhucraig, in St Andrews, which is on the market for offers over £2.1 million, have pushed prices higher in the Fife university town.