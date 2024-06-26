The summer struggles of artificial grass in Scotland

Throughout the UK, where lush, green lawns are a staple of garden pride, artificial grass has become a popular choice for homeowners pursuing a low-maintenance alternative. With promises of evergreen perfection and freedom from mowing, watering, and weeding, it's easy to understand its allure.

However, beneath its flawless appearance, artificial grass conceals several significant drawbacks that can affect your garden’s health and your overall enjoyment of your outdoor space. A specialist at the Drainage Channel provided an overview of why artificial grass might not be the answer you're looking for.

While the UK may not be known for its scorching summers, recent years have seen an increase in heatwaves. Artificial grass is notorious for retaining heat, making it uncomfortably hot to walk or sit on during warm weather. Unlike natural grass, which stays cool thanks to the process of evapotranspiration, synthetic turf can reach blistering temperatures under direct sunlight.

This heat can pose a serious risk, especially for children and pets, who are more vulnerable to burns and heat exhaustion. Intense heat can render your garden unusable during peak summer days, defeating the purpose of having an outdoor space to relax and enjoy.

Another primary concern with artificial grass in the UK is its poor drainage capabilities. British weather is notorious for its unpredictability and frequent rain. Natural grass has a complex root system that absorbs and filters water, preventing waterlogging and promoting healthy soil. In contrast, artificial turf typically sits on a compacted base layer that can impede water flow.

Water can accumulate on the surface of artificial grass due to heavy rainfall, leading to pooling and potential flooding, especially in the rapid summer downpours which frequently occur. This poor drainage can also result in the growth of mould and mildew, producing unpleasant odours and an unhealthy environment. Furthermore, standing water can attract pests to your garden, further detracting from the enjoyment of your garden.

At first glance, artificial grass might seem like an eco-friendly option due to reduced water usage and the elimination of chemical fertilisers. However, the reality is more complex. The production of synthetic turf involves significant energy consumption alongside the use of non-renewable resources like petroleum. Once installed, artificial grass contributes to the urban heat island effect, exacerbating temperature increases in densely populated areas.

Moreover, artificial grass has a limited lifespan and eventually needs to be replaced, contributing to landfill waste. Unlike natural grass, which supports a diverse ecosystem of insects and microorganisms, artificial turf offers no habitat or food sources for wildlife, leading to declining local biodiversity.

Contrary to popular belief, artificial grass is not entirely maintenance-free. Regular cleaning is required to remove debris, pet waste, and stains. This can be a time-consuming task, especially if you have a large area of artificial grass. Sometimes, it may need to be disinfected to prevent the buildup of bacteria and odours. Additionally, the infill material used to support the synthetic blades can become compacted over time, requiring periodic replenishment or redistribution. This extra maintenance can add to the overall cost and effort of maintaining your garden.

Weeds can still grow around the edges and seams of artificial grass, necessitating weed control measures, while the exposure to sunlight and weather conditions can also cause the colour to fade and the material to degrade. This could then potentially lead to costly repairs or replacement.