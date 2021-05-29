The 10 most expensive seaside towns in Scotland to buy a house

Overall the average price of a property in a Scottish seaside town is now £159,067, up five per cent over the last year, according to the study of house prices.

Seven out of the top ten are located in East Lothian or Fife, with the majority of the cheapest seaside towns on the west coast.

Read the full article on the report: North Berwick most expensive seaside town for properties.

1. North Berwick, East Lothian Average House Price 2020 - £401,590.

2. St Andrews, Fife Average House Price 2020 - £354,136.

3. Dunbar, East Lothian Average House Price 2020 - £224,213.

4. Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire Average House Price 2020 - £218,877.