When it comes to how much a property is worth, there are three important factors: location, location and location.

As the rising cost of mortgages continues to put pressure on homebuyers’ budgets, new figures show the most affordable parts of Scotland to purchase a property.

Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000. West Dunbartonshire was the second cheapest place in Scotland to buy, with an average sale price of £115,000, while in East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire the average price was £120,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price, with the average home costing £275,000.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Here we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to move to in Scotland, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Greenock Upper Central The area of Greenock Upper Central, in Inverclyde, is the cheapest area to buy a property in Scotland. The average price is just £40,000.

2 . Greenock Town Centre and East Central Inverclyde's Greenock Town Centre and East Central area had an average property price of £43,500.

3 . Torry West Aberdeen City's Torry West area had an average property price of £50,000.

4 . Port Glasgow Mid, East and Central Inverclyde's Port Glasgow Mid, East and Central area had an average property price of £50,000.