BMAS is a mobility bathroom specialist with more than a decade of experience

The firm, which has permanent bases in Edinburgh and now Glasgow, has earned nothing but five-star reviews on consumer review website Trustpilot for its high-quality products, workmanship and excellent customer service.

One glowing report from a customer’s daughter reads: “Fantastic service right from initial showroom visit though to the planning, fitting and post-installation visit.

“We wanted something that would meet my elderly mother’s current needs and be future-proofed. BMAS gave her a beautiful wet room which does not look like a disabled room. It gives us confidence that she is safe while she manages alone, but it is also suitable when she requires more support.

Bathing Mobility Advisory Service experts can transform an old bathroom (left) into a stylish modern wet room (right) suited to whatever needs their customers have.

“All the people we’ve dealt with have been excellent. It was important to feel comfortable having the guys in the house. Respectful, skilled workers installing quality products, creating a beautifully finished room.

“We were kept informed all along what was happening, particularly during Covid precautions. Great range of products but also helpful advice on what would best suit your needs. It’s worth getting the experts involved as they ensure you get what you need now and in the future. Who knew there were different heights of toilets! So happy we opted for BMAS.”

BMAS is a mobility bathroom specialist, unlike other generic bathroom companies or mobility firms that also offer bathrooms. It boasts more than a decade of experience, having fitted some 2,000 bathrooms across the country.

It offers free design appointments with absolutely no obligation and a fully managed service from design to completion plus aftercare for your peace of mind.

Their caring approach has led to numerous word-of-mouth referrals from previous customers satisfied with its trustworthy team. As each customer has unique needs, they offer a tailored approach for everyone and are genuinely thrilled to improve the lives of their customers and to allow them to live independently in their own homes.

“Every job is treated with the same level of consideration and our aim is to exceed customer expectations,” says Graham Barr, manager of the new permanent BMAS showroom at Dobbies Garden Centre, Braehead.

“We have a guaranteed level of expertise and experience in designing and creating mobility bathrooms that must be safe and comfortable and fit for purpose. We know what specialist products to choose (from thermostatically controlled showers to safety grab rails) and what design will work to suit both the space and the customer’s needs.”

The new Braehead showroom opened in April due to growing demand in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. Customers can now view a select range of bathrooms up close and discuss their requirements in person 7 days a week. It joins the existing showrooms at Dobbies Garden Centre, Lasswade and in Grange Road, Edinburgh.