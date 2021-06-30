Fairways is a substantial detached period home situated in a prime seafront location boasting exceptional, uninterrupted panoramic views of the West Bay, islands- including the Bass Rock – and beyond to Fife.

The house – with offers over £1,550,000 – is beautifully presented and offers spacious and comfortable accommodation over three floors.

It has the benefit of a single garage and off street parking for several cars to the front with a superb sun trap garden to the rear with a south facing aspect.

Features such as an entrance vestibule with Victorian tiled floor, a welcoming hallway with a solid wood floor and an original staircase with a large hall window flooding the house with light – this property has much to offer.

It also overlooks the first tee and eighteenth green of the world famous West Links Golf Course.

A rare find, Fairways offers buyers the opportunity to purchase a unique and splendid home in the heart of the town of North Berwick

The property is on the market with espc and more details can be found HERE.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. North Berwick home Front of the house. Photo: espc Buy photo

2. North Berwick home View of the golf course and sea from the house. Photo: espc Buy photo

3. North Berwick Home Front of the Fairways house. Photo: espc Buy photo

4. North Berwick Home Kitchen. Photo: espc Buy photo