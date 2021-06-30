Scotland property: Stunning and rare £1.5million five-bedroom North Berwick coastal home
Overlooking the famous West Links Golf Course in the coastal town of North Berwick, this stunning five-bedroom detached house is a rare find for those on the look-out for their ideal home in Scotland.
Fairways is a substantial detached period home situated in a prime seafront location boasting exceptional, uninterrupted panoramic views of the West Bay, islands- including the Bass Rock – and beyond to Fife.
The house – with offers over £1,550,000 – is beautifully presented and offers spacious and comfortable accommodation over three floors.
It has the benefit of a single garage and off street parking for several cars to the front with a superb sun trap garden to the rear with a south facing aspect.
Features such as an entrance vestibule with Victorian tiled floor, a welcoming hallway with a solid wood floor and an original staircase with a large hall window flooding the house with light – this property has much to offer.
It also overlooks the first tee and eighteenth green of the world famous West Links Golf Course.
A rare find, Fairways offers buyers the opportunity to purchase a unique and splendid home in the heart of the town of North Berwick
The property is on the market with espc and more details can be found HERE.