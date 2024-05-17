Q&A: TV's Denise Nurse who is set to appear at the Ideal Home Show Scotland

Denise Nurse

Job title Television presenter for the BBC’s Escape to the Country, and a lawyer and business coach.

How did you get interested in property? It goes way back in my family. My great grandmother owned property in Dominica, which is the island my mother is from. She owned several homes and rented them out, and we still have the land. So as a child that was always talked about.

I bought my own first property, a one-bedroom flat in Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill,in my early 20s.

​How did your presenting career come about? I trained as a corporate lawyer and ended up working for Sky TV. They ran an in-house competition looking for presenting talent amongst their staff. I entered, and was one of the winners.

Photograph by Sam Frost

My first presenting work was for Sky News, weather and travel, and then in 2007 I was introduced to the producers of BBC’s Escape to the Country.

I presented that for eight years and then took a career break from TV when I had my son.

​You were an early pioneer of remote working, how did that come about? I started a business in 2007, helping lawyers to rebalance their lives. It was about finding talented people who wanted to stay in the profession but needed more flexibility – because of family, relocation or wanting to combine a law career with something more creative.

The business was ahead of its time, considering how many people now construct their working lives more flexibly since Covid.

Image: Ashley Bingham

The whole working from home trend has had a major impact on the property market, and it has been really fascinating to watch. People can still pursue a city job but move further out and commute a couple of days a week. These buyers shift the whole market, both in the city and in more rural locations.

I sold the business in 2018, and now I’ve come full circle presenting Escape to the Country again.

​Can you describe the process behind the programme? It is about helping people understand how the lifestyle will work for them now and in the long term.

The team starts with a really in-depth interview, getting to know what the expectations are from the buyers. So I feel like I know a lot about them when we meet. I see it as a perfect marriage of my skills, a bit of coaching, asking questions and fact-finding.

We show them as much as we can in their price range, because often seeing something you might not have considered gives people a much better idea of what they do want.

Does the advice differ for properties north of the Border? Legally the process differs, so you may need to take some time to understand the differences if you are from Scotland and buying in other parts of the UK, or vice versa.

Aside from that the essence is just the same – nail down the reasons you are buying, and then you can be really clear on what something is worth, for you. It might not be your ideal place, but it could be something that you can make ideal.

Have you seen noticeable changes between your two stints on Escape to the Country? We cover Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, so there are always new places and things to learn.

But most noticeable is that over the last few years the buyers have changed. It is no longer just retirees, there are a lot of young professionals, even those who haven’t got children, who are wanting to live a more sustainable lifestyle – people who want to grow their own on a bit of land and really be part of a community.

One of the key points on the show is having conversations about people’s wishes, and digging down to understand what that would mean in terms of compromise. That can be giving up conveniences, like being close to the shops, to live a more rural life, choosing between a larger house or a smaller one with land. And – as always – it is about understanding your partner’s wishes.

In fact, couples buying together can involve a lot of compromise. There are a lot of instances on the programme where we ask what they both want, and it turns out to be the opposite. So perhaps my role involves a bit of relationship counselling too.