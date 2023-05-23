Prestige property: Coastal wonder wows with captivating views

1 . CantyBay2023-010.jpg

The owner describes the unique view: “Directly in front is over to Bass Rock and Fife, but we can also see Tantallon Castle, the Isle of May and the Isle of Lamb. The sun rises over Tantallon and sets over North Berwick. “From the west side is Berwick Law and south is the Lammermuirs – it is just amazing. “Below us, the tide comes in and out and you get crashing waves to listen to. You can see the weather coming in from miles away. “We watch for the arrival of the seabirds on Bass Rock each year, and the activities of little lobster boats out to sea. It is always a changing scene.” Photo: contributed