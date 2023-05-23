Prestige property: Coastal wonder wows with captivating views

North Berwick in East Lothian consistently appears in lists of the best places to live in the UK. And Canty Bay House, which is just over a mile out of the town, must be one of the area’s finest homes – in one of the most impressive locations in the region.
It is a spectacular coastal property on a stunning cliff-top position with breath-taking views over the Firth of Forth.
Today’s house started life as an inn for travellers, which was built on the site around 1900.
Pre-World War Two postcards survive which advertise lunches at the inn, for those making a stop-off on their way to North Berwick, for a very reasonable one and six.
1. CantyBay2023-010.jpg
The owner describes the unique view: “Directly in front is over to Bass Rock and Fife, but we can also see Tantallon Castle, the Isle of May and the Isle of Lamb. The sun rises over Tantallon and sets over North Berwick.
“From the west side is Berwick Law and south is the Lammermuirs – it is just amazing.
“Below us, the tide comes in and out and you get crashing waves to listen to. You can see the weather coming in from miles away.
“We watch for the arrival of the seabirds on Bass Rock each year, and the activities of little lobster boats out to sea. It is always a changing scene.” Photo: contributed
2. DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0023.JPG
The half-acre garden was landscaped after the extension and is designed to be low maintenance. It has been planted with an eye for what grows best in a coastal location, including palms, but the owner says: “We’ve found the general rule is that anything red or silver grows here.”
The outdoor space is enclosed behind gates and has a number of sheltered seating spots, as well as several outbuildings.
A garden gate leads to the sandy beach of Canty Bay below, perfect for wild swimming – even if it is just the family’s dogs who are brave enough for a dip year-round. Photo: contributed
3. CantyBayHouse-039.jpg
The current owner says: “It needed renovation and my partner saw the opportunity to add to the floor plan while reorienting the house to face the sea and the views.” Photo: contributed
4. CantyBayHouse-095.jpg
The property also has a cosy drawing room with limestone fireplace housing a wood-burning stove. A glazed sun room, added by the previous owners, is currently used as a games room with a snooker table as its focal piece. Photo: contributed