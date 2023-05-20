Prestige property: Coastal wonder wows with captivating views

North Berwick in East Lothian consistently appears in lists of the best places to live in the UK. And Canty Bay House, which is just over a mile out of the town, must be one of the area’s finest homes – in one of the most impressive locations in the region.

It is a spectacular coastal property on a stunning cliff-top position with breath-taking views over the Firth of Forth.

Today’s house started life as an inn for travellers, which was built on the site around 1900.

Pre-World War Two postcards survive which advertise lunches at the inn, for those making a stop-off on their way to North Berwick, for a very reasonable one and six.

Canty Bay House, North Berwick

It was turned into a family home in 1953, but has occasionally operated as a bed and breakfast in the intervening time – and it is still well set up if the next owners fancied running it as a boutique hotel.

The present-day occupant bought the house in 2009 and embarked on a major refurbishment and extension project. The work took the original four-bedroom property and added a new kitchen and dining room, plus three more ensuite bedrooms.

The current owner says: “It needed renovation and my partner saw the opportunity to add to the floor plan while reorienting the house to face the sea and the views.”

The house now has two staircases – a bespoke pine stair leads to the master bedroom suite on the first floor, which has a huge bathroom, a dressing room and its own study.

Canty Bay House, North Berwick

The bedroom and study also have French doors which lead out to an expansive first floor terrace, another addition made during the work. A second stair leads to the bedrooms in the east wing of the house.

Downstairs, the L-shaped kitchen and dining room are new, and the open-plan space has a bank of picture windows on three sides.

The owner describes the unique view: “Directly in front is over to Bass Rock and Fife, but we can also see Tantallon Castle, the Isle of May and the Isle of Lamb. The sun rises over Tantallon and sets over North Berwick.

“From the west side is Berwick Law and south is the Lammermuirs – it is just amazing.

Canty Bay House, North Berwick

“Below us, the tide comes in and out and you get crashing waves to listen to. You can see the weather coming in from miles away.

“We watch for the arrival of the seabirds on Bass Rock each year, and the activities of little lobster boats out to sea. It is always a changing scene.”

The interior decor of Canty Bay House has been kept classic and neutral, light and airy – yet modern. The owner adds: “Our thought was that we wanted the interior to be quite minimalist, and let the views speak for themselves.”

The property also has a cosy drawing room with limestone fireplace housing a wood-burning stove. A glazed sun room, added by the previous owners, is currently used as a games room with a snooker table as its focal piece.

Canty Bay House, North Berwick

The half-acre garden was landscaped after the extension and is designed to be low maintenance. It has been planted with an eye for what grows best in a coastal location, including palms, but the owner says: “We’ve found the general rule is that anything red or silver grows here.”

The outdoor space is enclosed behind gates and has a number of sheltered seating spots, as well as several outbuildings.

A garden gate leads to the sandy beach of Canty Bay below, perfect for wild swimming – even if it is just the family’s dogs who are brave enough for a dip year-round.

After spending the last decade in retirement here, the current owner has enjoyed every minute, particularly when the children and grandchild visit for summer holidays.

Canty Bay House offers a beautifully finished, flexible, energy-efficient home, with the eternal benefit of those endlessly fascinating views.

For more information, contact Rettie & Co. on 0131-220 4160.