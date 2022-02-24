Prestige prooerty: Aboyne home is perfect place for peace and quiet

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne.

The original, somewhat modest, abode dates from around the middle of the 19th Century but in the 21st Century it has been extended several times to make it suitable for a modern family.

At the front, it has retained its classic cottage looks. But around 15 years ago a new kitchen extension, housing an open plan seating and dining area, was added at the back. The space has a stunning double height ceiling with wooden beams and is illuminated by a variety of windows including rooflights.

Helena and James Cameron bought the house a decade ago and made their own additions.

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne.

Helena says: “We wanted to be in the countryside, with complete privacy, peace and quiet and beautiful views. We had already moved out of the city to the outskirts of Aberdeen but wanted to head further out – to be fully rural.”

A year after they took over, they added a further extension; a beautiful family room which stretches the accommodation back further at the rear and leads off the kitchen. It is triple-glazed and has a wood-burning stove.

Helena says: “We wanted additional space for entertaining, but also we really wanted to make the most of the amazing views.”

The room has full-height windows on every side. The main feature, perfectly framed in the gable end window, is Morven Hill, which is just under Munro height and five miles away.

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne. Picture: ABERDEENPHOTO

But there are hills all the way around, hence Helena’s insistence on the layout of the room taking full advantage of its situation.

She says: “After the family room was built, we put in a pond in the garden to be another focal point and planted a cottage border around it.

“It attracts a lot of wildlife. We can sit in an evening and watch the deer grazing in the field, see the owls and lots of bird life coming to the pond. At this time of year we are waiting for lapwings and curlews to appear. I’ve already heard the first skylark.”

The older part of the building houses two downstairs bedrooms and a bathroom, plus a cosy second sitting room with a magnificent inglenook fireplace with original swinging kettle bracket and wall salt boxes.

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne. Picture: ABERDEENPHOTO

There are two flights of stairs to the upper floor, one leading to a large bedroom and the other to two more bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house has around 12 acres, including a large paddock which is currently let to a local farmer for hay. Helena says: “We don’t have livestock ourselves but it is a huge advantage to own the land all around us for privacy.”

The outbuildings form a large U-shaped steading with what was originally a cattle court at the centre. In the past it was used as a riding school and the steading still has all the stalls. It is used as a garage and workshop area, but it has a lot of potential.

In terms of decor in the house, the couple have opted for a modern style at the new end while retaining plenty of traditional features to give it character in the older part of the house.

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne. Picture: ABERDEENPHOTO

There is a feeling, in this location, of being away from the world, but the house’s set-up means that it is perfect for entertaining.

It is also not so isolated. Although it is very rural in feel, the house is only 40 minutes from Aberdeen along a very quiet road.

Aboyne, three miles away, is a busy village with a thriving artistic community, which Helena is very much part of. That is just one of the reasons why, although they have decided to downsize, the Camerons want to stay in the area.

Helena says: “It is an amazing place and we feel so lucky to have been able to live in this house.”

North Gellan, Tarland, Aboyne, is priced at offers over £750,000.

For more information, contact Savills on 01224 971 110

