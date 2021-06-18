Own a little piece of the capital's history with this utterly unique 3-bedroom flat dating back 360 years

Built in 1661, the flat itself is the largest within the building and boasts a private roof terrace and features such as original beams dating back to the 17th century.

Set over four wonderful floors, the flat has been upgraded over the years and offers charming, flexible accommodation which comprises large, open plan living area with modern kitchen, utility room, WC, bathroom, large principal bedroom with study/dressing area and en-suite shower room, and a further two bedrooms.

Other notable features of this unique flat include its own turreted staircase, private roof terrace, historic artefacts and an abundance of natural light.

Its extraordinary interiors make this a highly appealing property and it is ideally situated on Orwell Place, moments from the transport hub of Haymarket Station and within walking distance of Edinburgh's historic Princes St and the city's world class attractions.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £525,000, more details can be found HERE.

