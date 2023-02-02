Kirsty Mcluckie: Young people without family support are unlucky because of the requirement for a guarantor

The private rental sector in Scotland is currently subject to temporary legislation –including an effective ban on evictions – which has just been extended beyond the previous end date of 31 March.It is a measure intended to protect tenants struggling with the cost of living crisis.

However, while it seems the act does offer reassurance to existing tenants, there are knock-on effects to those wishing to rent, particularly for the first time.

Since a landlord cannot evict a rogue tenant, the safeguards required to initially let a property have become much more stringent, leaving some with no prospect of being able to secure a home at all.

Young people without family support are particularly unlucky because of the requirement for a guarantor to be responsible for paying the rent if they cannot.

Image: Adobe Stock

As an example, for the last five years we’ve had an extra member of the household – a teenage friend of our son, who was living in care until he moved in with us.

Now fully independent, he has a job in Glasgow and has been sofa surfing with friends over Christmas while flat hunting on his days off.

He’s a sensible chap, in a well paid job but, had we not been able to stand as guarantors, he would have no chance of renting.

Nor was the vetting process an easy one. The evidence required from us included our bank statements, mortgage statements, passports, driving licences, pay slips and proof of employment.

As an added safeguard, my boss had to fill in a lengthy questionnaire about me, asking if I was likely to lose my job any time soon and including the query: “In your opinion is this person reliable and trustworthy?” which raised a comedy eyebrow.

It was a process every bit as invasive as applying for a mortgage.

But it isn’t just those who are leaving care or don’t have financially secure family backing that are on dodgy ground when getting their first independent home.

Friends have just sold their house, moved out and bought a new one, but they don’t pick up the keys for it until March.

In the meantime, because they are not current homeowners, they apparently cannot act as guarantors for their son, who is ready to rent his first flat.

His parents offered to show the letting agency their mortgage offer, their purchase acceptance, and their swollen bank account with the profits from their recent house sale sitting in it.

But the computer said no.

Despite earning healthy wages in secure jobs, they are not homeowners – so therefore do not qualify.

With these kinds of requirements, there must be legions of young folk in Scotland who have no hope of renting their own property.

You cannot really blame landlords and their agents for such stringent vetting, if there is little recourse for a tenant who defaults or is anti-social.

And the eviction ban will indeed offer protection to those who find themselves temporarily struggling to meet their rental obligations.

But for young would-be renters, the unintended consequences of the rules are leaving many of them out in the cold.