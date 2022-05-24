Holiday lodge expected to sell for record price

The Omar Heritage Lodge has a wraparound deck and enclosed private garden. Pic: Jamie Brown Films

The Omar Heritage Lodge is a luxurious self-catering holiday home, with state of the art kitchen and floor to ceiling glass walls, which looks out over Loch Lomond and offers the epitome of luxury living on the water’s edge.

It is expected to sell for over £500,000 and Gordon Walker, handling the sale of the lodge on behalf of Loch Lomond Holiday Park, said: “Every aspect of this holiday home has been designed with luxury and style in mind creating one of the most exclusive lodges available in Scotland.

“The sale of this property offers a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a holiday home in a truly stunning location, offering an abundance of top class tourism and recreational pursuits on its doorstep.

The Omar Heritage has been inspired by the natural surroundings and designed with the view and scenery that envelops it in mind. Pic: Jamie Brown Films.

“Rarely available on a holiday home plot is an enclosed private garden, perfect for entertaining in the summer months and, as lodges of this style don’t come up for sale that often, we expect it to attract a number of interested parties from domestic as well as overseas buyers.”

Completed in 2018, the Omar Heritage Lodge was inspired by the natural surroundings and designed with the spectacular scenery in mind. This allows it to fit seamlessly into the landscape of the holiday park which is nestled within the beautiful Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, and offering true peace and tranquillity in one of the most beautiful locations in the country.

Find more details on the Omar Heritage Lodge HERE.

The open plan lounge looks out onto Loch Lomond and has double patio doors that open up onto the decking. Pic: Jamie Brown Films.

At the heart of the home is the state of the art kitchen with top of the range appliances. Pic: Jamie Brown Films.

The master bedroom has its own private walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom. Pic: Jamie Brown Films.

Study / home office. Pic: Jamie Brown Films.