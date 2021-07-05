Historic Edinburgh brewery site set for new lease of life

CGI visualisation of the proposed development.

The site at Duddingston Road West was previously home to the former Drybrough Brewery, which operated at the location from 1895 until 1987.

The proposed ‘Holyrood Village’ measures just under two-acres in area, and already boasts planning consent as a mixed-use development for 131 new homes and 15 commercial units.

Lying in a well-connected location near Duddingston Village, Holyrood Park and the world-leading Edinburgh BioQuarter, for the last 30 years the site has been operating as Holyrood Business Park, catering for a variety of small businesses. It is also home to Format Design who are the lead architectural design team for the project and therefore able to bring an intimate expertise and understanding of the site and its history.

CGI visualisation of the proposed development showing the full site.

The brewery was designed by renowned architect, Robert Hamilton-Patterson, also responsible for the Caledonian Brewery and the Royal Scots War Memorial in St Giles' Cathedral.

It was one of the seven breweries in the area but is the only one to remain mostly intact and is Category B listed. Listed building consents have been obtained and the approved development converts the old brewery whilst retaining as many of the original buildings as practically possible including the chimney stack, one of the last remaining in Edinburgh.

In addition to being an exceptional residential site, the location may be suitable for other uses such as purpose-built student accommodation, subject to planning. It lies in close proximity to a number of University of Edinburgh facilities, including King’s Buildings and Peffermill playing fields, as well as the Edinburgh BioQuarter.

This exciting new development takes place within the existing cobbled courtyard of the 'Brewery' surrounded by the original stone buildings which will all retain their original names (e.g. The Maltings, The Kiln, The Wellhouse and The Brewhouse) as well as the original features. The introduction of coffee shops, small studio spaces, and a corner shop will create a village community atmosphere with magnificent views over Arthur's Seat.

Will Scarlett, of Scarlett Land and Development who are marketing the site, said: “This is a truly-unique opportunity for an exceptional development in a well-connected location. There is the real potential here for a purchaser to deliver an exceptional scheme, steeped in the history and character of the former brewery.

"The site may also be suitable for other uses, such as student accommodation, given its location in close proximity to many key University of Edinburgh facilities and the BioQuarter.”

Further information on the development can be found at https://www.scarlettdev.co.uk/developments/holyroodvillage/.

