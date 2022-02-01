Historic 250-year-old Highland hotel, once visited by Queen Victoria, has been sold for over £1.85m

The Grant Arms Hotel, Grantown-on-Spey. Pic: James Stewart Grant.

Located centrally on the square in Grantown-on-Spey, the original building was built in 1765, making it one of the oldest hotels in Scotland, and visitors it has welcomed over the years include both Queen Victoria and the present Queen.

The hotel provides 51 bedrooms over four principal floors, furnished to 4-star standard, a spacious bar, a capacious restaurant, lounge and, rather uniquely, a Bird and Wildlife Watching Club with lecture/meeting room.

The hotel has been sold by England based BWWC Ltd, who, over the years, successfully developed the popular Bird and Wildlife Watching Club based at the hotel, whilst upgrading and refurbishing the property.

While the identity of the overseas buyer has not been disclosed, it is understood that the Grant Arms Hotel is their first leisure business acquisition in Scotland and the UK and they intend to undertake phased enhancements to the hotel that are sensitive to its historic character.

Alistair Letham, a hotel consultant with property firm Graham + Sibbald, who marketed the hotel, said: “The sale of the Grant Arms Hotel, a truly stunning town centre hotel located in the Highlands, easily accessible to some of Scotland’s most attractive destinations, signals the continuing demand for good quality hotel businesses in popular locations. The business at the Grant Arms, whilst well established, has significant scope to develop further, capitalising on its recent 4-star status.”

Grantown-on-Spey is an 18th century plan town with beautiful architecture and many protected buildings within a stunning location in The Cairngorms, home to four out of the five highest mountains in the UK. The area also offers unbeatable hillwalking, mountaineering, skiing, golf, fishing, mountain biking and wildlife watching. The region is also part of the world famous Speyside Whisky Trail, and there are many internationally renowned distilleries within proximity of the hotel’s location.

The purchase price has not been revealed, however, Graham + Sibbald were inviting offers over £1,850,000 for the Grant Arms Hotel at the time.

Grant Arms Hotel - reception. Pic: James Stewart Grant.