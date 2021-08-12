Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy, or perhaps a rescue dog.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to soar in alignment with the huge demand.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is speedy, independant and agile, then you should take a closer look at these breeds of dog in the hound dog group.

1. Dachshund (Miniature Long Haired) Over 10,000 Dachshund (Miniature Long Haired) were registered in the UK last year. It is said to be calmer than either the Smooth or the Wire haired varieties, the minature long haired Dachshund still retains the independent nature of the breed. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

2. Whippet Affectionate, gentle and friendly, Whippets are the second most popular of the hound breed, with over 4,000 registrations last year. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

3. Beagle Intelligent and amiable, yet determined and exciteable, Beagles have long won over the hearts of many owners and are third most popular hound dog breed in the UK. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

4. Dachshund (Miniature smooth Haired) With a dense, smooth coat that comes in many different colours, the miniature smooth haired Dachshund is another very independent hound. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images