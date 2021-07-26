Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Tranent Infant School has lain empty for 15 years after closing its doors in 2007.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And following a mould survey on the building anyone who wants to go inside will have to provide specialist breathing equipment.

Mould: Viewers will need special protective gear to see inside the former Tranent Primary School

East Lothian Council has ruled the Category B listed building is surplus to requirements and listed it for sale.

But the sales notice warns interested parties that internal viewing is “generally not permitted.”

An internal report on the condition of the building which looked at the presence of mould, will be provided to potential buyers along with an asbestos survey.

The local authority warns anyone interested in going inside the school, which was built in 1890 that all visitors will need to provide their own Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE).

It says: “RPE to be worn by site visitors during any viewing will be based on the viewers, or their employers risk assessment on the hazards outlined and identified within the IOM mould survey report.

“East Lothian Council will not grant any viewings to anyone without the appropriate level of RPE.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh social enterprise GTS Solutions joins forces with Morrison Construction to help the jobless

Tranent Infant School, which closed its doors in 2007, has been at the centre of local concern for a number of years after becoming a magnet to local youths.

It is understood that a review of the schools estate carried out by the local authority ruled the school building no longer required.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.