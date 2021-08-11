Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Later this month, 329 High Street will be handed over to operators who plan to create 24 luxury serviced apartments in the former offices which became redundant and were leased to Chris Stewart Group.

The refurbished 18th century building will house luxury, deluxe, and loft one bedroom and open plan studio apartments offering unique views onto the Royal Mile and Princes Street. The development will also boast a restaurant, Luckenbooths, managed by the Bon Vivant Group, the company behind Edinburgh venues such as The Devil’s Advocate and El Cartel. The restaurant will serve guests, tourists, and local residents alike.

New reception area for Cheval Old Town Chambers

It is planned that 329 High Street will function as an extension to Cheval Old Town Chambers, another luxury apartment complex, bringing the number of short and long term lets in the development to 75.

Chris Stewart, CEO of the Chris Stewart Group said: “We are grateful to Edinburgh Council for their support throughout this project and I believe we have another development that the city can be proud of. The addition of 24 fully managed serviced apartments as well as the accompanying ground floor bar and restaurant will enhance the area for residents and tourists alike.”

The project, which blends the heritage of the listed building with contemporary design, began in early 2020 but had to be extended due to covid lockdowns. Adjustments also had to be made by the main contractor Thomas Johnstone to accommodate social distancing measures.

He continued: “Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, this building represents what can be achieved when development is approached as a long-term asset and investment. We have great confidence in Edinburgh as a destination for discerning visitors and building back the hospitality and tourism sector with a focus on quality is vital. We believe that working with like-minded partners such as Cheval and The Bon Vivant Group to create distinct products will ensure that we keep a focus on what makes people want to travel to Edinburgh and Scotland again and again.”

The entrance at the re-developed building.

CSG has redeveloped 329 High Street and will become an extension to Cheval Old Town Chambers.