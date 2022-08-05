Exceptional architect designed 4-bedroom house in a dramatic coastal location with spectacular sea views

For many years a fisherman’s cottage stood there but it was demolished and in its place rose Water’s Edge, a modern masterpiece of inspiring design with a dominating position close to the shoreline, breath-taking views over The Firth of Clyde, and striking use of glass, particularly the full height window wall of the formal lounge and galleried landing.

With a huge amount of imagination and attention to detail, the house is arranged over three levels, with the ground floor comprising stunning reception hall, beautifully equipped kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, lounge, bedroom with en-suite, office, and a cloakroom/WC.

Even the stairs make the most of the views and lead to the upper floor which features a snug with its own day kitchen, library/seating area with rear balcony, and three large bedrooms, all with en-suites and balconies with sea views, while the basement level encompasses a barbecue area (which opens to the sea and hot tub), fantastic home cinema, shower room, wine storage, integral triple garage, utility room, and a garden store. A lift serves all three floors.

Externally, the property is entered through double gates and a drive that leads to a block paved parking area, while the grounds, which extend to around four acres, include a landscaped garden at the rear with feature lighting, specimen trees and is designed to enhance the sense of seclusion and wildness of the sea.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £2,300,000, more details can be found HERE.

