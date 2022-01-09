Exterior shot of the BrewDog DogHouse hotel in Edinburgh (Photo: BrewDog).

DogHouse Edinburgh by craft beer giants BrewDog, sitting just a few minutes from Waverley Station and the Royal Mile, has transformed a C-listed red sandstone – an old school building from the Victorian era – into a palace of beer and serenity.

Upon arrival, we were immediately greeted at the reception – located in the main bar which was buzzing in atmosphere and chat as pop/rock music played.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just opened at the start of December, the dog-friendly hotel hosts an array of sustainable, multi-level apartment style hotel rooms with fun quirks to all of the rooms including an in-shower beer fridge, a smart TV and guitar we took great pleasure in using. There is also a ‘pooch package’, including a luxury dog bed, snacks and bowl, upon request.

Interior bedroom view of multi-level apartment style hotel rooms featuring everything a beer lover could want (Photo: BrewDog).

The hotel features two bars, each pouring from 30 taps of craft beer, and there is also an additional outdoor terrace bar featuring fire pits - a nice, cosy bonus in the winter months.

There is also a spa-smelling Atrium filled with couches and desks (and a 24/7 free pick n mix) designed so that guests can relax and unwind in an urban oasis.

Budget or boutique?

This city centre retreat offers up chilled yet luxury accommodation, with room prices generally ranging from £145 - £220.

Apartment-style room in BrewDog DogHouse hotel in Edinburgh (Photo: BrewDog).

Covid precautions

The new hotel makes sure guests are at ease, with both restaurant and hotel staff wearing masks, social distancing and following other up-to-date Scottish Government Covid restrictions and advice.

Room service

Room service was more than enjoyable to scan our eyes over with a full menu of snacks, burgers and other traditional pub grub as well as breakfast and 24-hour hot dogs – one to bear in mind if you are feeling peckish at a peculiar hour.

Food on offer in the bar includes burgers, bowls and wings (Photo: BrewDog).

Wining and dining

We signed up for the DogHouse’s Beer School where we sampled four different types of craft beers in the main bar whilst being taught about the origins of the beer and how it is made. We also got to sample any beers we fancied from the bar.

We were taught the different ways of tasting and sniffing beers – giving the treatment you would normally expect to give to wine – by Phannin, an expert on beer and its history who took BrewDog ‘beer exams’ before she became qualified to teach.

We enjoyed food from a menu filled with meat, chicken and vegan burgers, created to complement our drinks. There are also ‘healthy’ salad bowl options available. Don’t expect fine dining but know you will be well fed and satisfied. Desserts, including 'deep-fried Oreos’, are also available.

Breakfast offered an American-style menu of full breakfasts and savoury muffins and a granola pot option.

Worth getting out of bed for

There is a free bike hire service upon request at reception with a QR code you can scan for routes around the city. A great option for those wanting to explore the Capital.

Little extras

The rooms came with a record player with vinyl collections featuring favourite Scottish artists allowing for guests like me to sip at their beers whilst listening to well-known hits from artists such as Deacon Blue and the Cocteau Twins. Another plus for those with period needs is that the bar’s bathroom offers free Hey Girls sanitary products.

Guestbook comments

As an amateur fan of IPAs, my fear of going to a hotel designed around craft beer was getting lectured and patronised by pretentious men with man buns and neck-beards. However, all the staff who were mainly women did a superb job in making sure the overall luxurious experience was relaxed, chill and, most importantly, accessible to all – there was no ‘boys club’ feel.

Rooms start from £145 - £220.

DogHouse Edinburgh Hotel, 5 New Street, Edinburgh, EH8 8BH (0131 290 2300, www.brewdog.com/uk/hotels/uk/edinburgh-hotel-brewdog)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.