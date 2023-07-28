It's the most expensive part of Scotland when it comes to house prices - but there are still bargains to be had in some parts of Edinburgh.

As the rising cost of mortgages continues to put pressure on homebuyers’ budgets, new figures show the most affordable parts of Edinburgh to purchase a property.

Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000. West Dunbartonshire was the second cheapest place in Scotland to buy, with an average sale price of £115,000, while in East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire the average price was £120,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price, with the average home costing £275,000.

In Edinburgh the average property price in 2022 was £265,000.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Here we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to move to in Edinburgh, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

The Calders The Edinburgh area of The Calders has the lowest avarage property price in the Capital - coming in at just £118,000.

Murrayburn and Wester Hailes North The Murrayburn and Wester Hailes North areas of Edinburgh has an average property price of £122,000.

Granton South and Wardieburn The Edinburgh area of Granton South and Wardieburn had an average property price of £148,250.

Clovenstone and Wester Hailes The Edinburgh area of Clovenstone and Wester Hailes had an average property price of £150,100.