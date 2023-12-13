Barton beauty presents bucolic place to call home

This fantastic four-bedroom property would make an idyllic family home in its detached setting, backing onto protected woodland in suburban Barnton.

It offers plentiful space and flexible accommodation, as well as planning permission to create two further bedrooms – making it ideal for growing families.

A bright, inviting hallway leads straight into a sociable open-plan lounge-diner, carefully zoned to create a cosy sitting area, coupled with a large dining space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its breakfasting kitchen is generously sized, and kitted out with on-trend Shaker-style units and open shelving, plus a practical utility/laundry room.

The downstairs is completed by two of the home’s four bedrooms, both with lovely outlooks, as well as a spacious shower room.

Upstairs, there’s a family bathroom, plus the two largest bedrooms, with the principal offering abundant natural light and generous built-in storage.

The finishing touches are mature gardens to the front and rear. The rear garden is especially impressive, with a sociable decking area and a purpose-built home office providing a tranquil space to work or study.

This bright and airy home offers a peaceful place to put down roots in one of the city’s most coveted postcodes.