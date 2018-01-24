Hollywood star Bill Pullman to attend Glasgow Film Festival

Hollywood star Bill Pullman will join Scottish actors David Tennant and Karen Gillan on the red carpet at Glasgow’s annual film festival.

New films starring James McAvoy, Shirley Henderson and Gregory’s Girl favourite John Gordon Sinclair will be shown over its 12-day run.

Award-wining director Lynne Ramsay, who unveil her new revenge thriller You Were Never Really Here, and Trainspotting and Sunshine on Leith producer Andrew Macdonald, who will give a keynote industry lecture, will be among the leading Scottish filmmakers attending.

The line-up for the 14th Glasgow Film Festival, which runs between 21 February and 4 March, includes six world premieres, seven European premieres and 77 UK premieres, including opening gala Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson’s new animated feature.

Pullman, who is best-known for Independence Day, Lost Highway, Spaceballs and While You Were Sleeping, will be at the UK premiere of his new Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown and will also discuss his 30-year screen career.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Gillan will introduce the world premiere of her directorial debut The Party’s Just Beginning, a comedy drama filmed in Glasgow and Inverness, the actress’s home city.

Broadchurch star Tennant, who closed last year’s festival with Mad to be Normal, a biopic of Glasgow-born psychiatrist RD Laing, will return for the European premiere of romantic comedy You, Me and Him, while Sinclair will return to his home city to unveil Nico 1988, a biopic of Velvet Underground singer Christa Päffgen.

Harry Potter and Whisky Galore star Sean Biggerstaff and comic Josie Long will be starring in the new Scottish romantic comedy Super November, McAvoy will be starring in Wim Wender’s new romantic thriller Submergence and Henderson has the lead role in Never Steady, Never Still, about a woman who has spent most of her life battling Parkinson’s Disease.

League of Gentleman founder Jeremy Dyson will launch the big-screen adaptation of his hit West End play Ghost Stories with Peaky Blinders star Andy Nyman. British actress Imogen Poots, whose previous screen credits include Green Room, Filth and 28 Weeks Later, will be at the festival to unveil her American drama Mobile Homes, while actor-director Paddy Considine will launch his new boxing tale Journeyman.

The festival’s famous strand of special events will see the top floors of the former Glasgow College of Building and Printing turned into the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles for a 30th anniversary celebration of Die Hard.