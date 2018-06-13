History lovers wanted by Highland castle this summer

Have your say

For history lovers, this summer job must rank up there with the best.

Urquhart Castle, on the banks of Loch Ness, is looking for a number of people to keep the attraction running over the summer.

Successful candidates will have to share the history of the castle at Drumnadrochit which welcomes just under 500,000 visitors a year.

HES is looking for friendly people who can bring the castle to life - as well as boost retail sales and keep the site tidy and presentable.

Urquhart Castle is one of the most visited historic sites in Scotland with people drawn to its remarkable location at Drumnadrochit.

The medieval fortress witness great conflict over time with control of the castle passed back and forth between the Scots and the English during the Wars of Independence.

The Lords of the Isles inflicted regular raids on the stronghold with government troops blowing up Urquhart Castle as they departed following the Jacobite Risings.

Historic Environment Scotland is seeking an evening duty manager, evening stewards and people to run the car park.

