Hip hip hooray! Three tiers for West Lothian cake designer Steph

Evidence would suggest that former forensic science student Stephanie McNab made the right move when she switched her focus from crime to baking.

Only a year after setting up her own designer cake business in Bathgate, 31-year-old Steph has secured one of the industry’s top awards.

Set up with the help of Enterprising Bathgate, Cherry Blossom on George Street specialises in uniquely styled, bespoke wedding and celebration cakes.

The shop also offers an innovative selection of cupcakes, macarons, cake pops, cakesicles and cookies, all handmade on the premises from high quality ingredients using many of Steph’s own recipes.

Winning the silver award in the ‘Wedding Cake of Three or More Tiers’ category at this year’s Cake International competition, held recently at the NEC in Birmingham, has only motivated her to up her game and aim for the top award next year.

It was while studying forensic biology at Napier University that Steph decided to change direction and follow her dream, having been passionate about cake design from a young age.

Initially working from home, she launched the business in 2018, after completing a course in bakery and cake design at the City of Glasgow College.

As the venture outgrew her kitchen, and every other room in the house, Steph began looking for high street premises, with space for a fully equipped baking area as well as retail space to show off and sell her creations.

The name of the shop – ideally located to serve customers across the central belt – was inspired by the fact that her husband proposed to her during a trip to Japan, renowned for its cherry blossom trees.

Steph, who missed out on a gold award by the narrowest of margins, says: “Having spent considerable time initially converting the premises then establishing the shop and trying to grow the business, I’m delighted with progress to date.

“Orders are flowing fast and I’m getting a lot of really positive feedback from customers, which inspired me to enter the competition.

“Obviously I was nervous at the prospect of designing a potentially award-winning wedding cake for what is recognised as the world’s largest cake competition, attracting competitors from all parts of the globe, but I really enjoyed the experience.”

Cherry Blossom Designer Cakes, www.cherryblossomdesignercakes.com, 01506 798987