Hidden Door to launch crowdfunder in bid to keep organisation alive

Arts organisation Hidden Door are set to launch a crowdfunding campaign next week in a bid to shore up their future.

The group, which has been the driving force behind the revitalisation of Leith Theatre for this year’s Edinburgh festival programme, has revealed it needs £80,000 just to survive.

Hidden Door has made a successful name for itself by unremarkable or disused buildings into active event spaces over the past five years.

But the organisation’s creative director David Martin has confirmed the success of running two local vibrant festivals has come at a huge cost.

READ MORE: Leith Theatre gears up for Edinburgh Festival comeback

“It’s an expensive venture for a tiny, volunteer-run non-proft organisation, which started with nothing, without any backing or investment,” he told a national newspaper.

“We are in the position that we need money if we are to move forward, evolve the organisation and continue opening up new spaces. Without that, the Hidden Door story sadly ends here.”

Leith Theatre is hosting 16 nights of events over the length of the festival after being relaunched on Thursday. Acts include Jesus and Mary Chain.