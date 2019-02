Hibernian are set to contest Darnell Johnson’s proposed two-match ban for his challenge on Celtic’s Emilio Izaguirre .

Johnson was cited by the SFA’s Compliance Officer on Friday and the on-loan Leicester City defender will have his case heard on Tuesday. He was originally booked by referee Craig Thomson, with Izaguirre stretchered off.

Johnson missed Hibs’ Scottish Cup tie with Raith Rovers through injury.