Getting a cat and brainstorming a lively, quirky or downright hilarious name?
You may opt for a normal name, a standard kitty cat name or perhaps you want something completely original and a little bit funny. If you choice is the latter, we have pieced together 13 cute, funny and unusual names for a gorgeous cat.
1. Pablo Purrcasso
Think your cat is an oil painting? Well here's a purrfect name to go with it.
2. The Great Catsby
It may be a bit of a mouthful, but it's certainly a statement name.
3. Isaac Mewton
Is your cat a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist and theologian? Well we have the ideal name for you...
4. Edgar Allen Paw
This is rather genius and our favourite in the list.