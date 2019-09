The winner will be announced by our unrivalled host – broadcaster and actor Grant Stott – at a fantastic night of celebration in the capital. To vote, all you have to do is head to www.scotsmanfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk/ (Main pic: Balgove Larder)

1. Kylesku Hotel - Sutherland One of the countrys best seafood restaurants, the Kylesku Hotel is located on the shores of Loch Glendhu and is famed for its incredibly fresh scallops and langoustines, which are brought in daily. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Balgove Larder - St Andrews Country Life-style rural store Balgove Larder is home to a caf, florist and on-site butchery, while outside sits a steak barn dining room situated in an old sawmill this farm shop is also popular for its fun night markets. TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The Majestic Line - Dunoon Not a restaurant, but a trio of cruise ships offering cruises around the coastlines and islands of Argyll & the Hebrides. The Majestic Line was praised for its commitment to seasonal menus and passion for sourcing local produce. The Majestic Line other Buy a Photo

4. Caddy Mann - Jedburgh The Caddy Mann restaurant is tucked away on the A698 Jedburgh to Kelso road, but its vastly experienced patron chef, Ross Horrocks, and wife, Lynne, have elevated this Borders establishment to something truly special. TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

