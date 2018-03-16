HebCelt festival named Scotland's best cultural event at 'Tourism Oscars'

The Hebridean Celtic Festival and Fort William's Mountain Bike World Cup were named Scotland's best cultural and sporting events at the nation's 'Tourism Oscars'

The Dewar's whisky distillery in Aberfeldy was named Scotland best attraction at VisitScotland's annual Thistle Awards.

The iconic Eilean Donan Castle in the West Highlands was honoured for offering the best heritage experience in the country at the 25th annual ceremony.

National tourism agency VisitScotland organises the nationwide contest, with the winners emerging from a record 750 entries and five regional rounds.

HebCelt, the annual music festival held in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway, fought off competition from Glasgow Film Festival, the Hidden Door festival which reopened Leith Theatre after nearly 30 years, Aberdeen's True North music festival and the Mhor Festival at Balquhidder.

The Highland biking spectacular, which has helped promote Fort William as the "UK's outdoor capital" was honoured ahead of events like the Open Golf tournament at Troon and the Edinburgh Marathon.

Teuchters Landing, in Leith, was named Scotland's best bar, while Number 16 in Glasgow won the best restaurant title.

The Moor of Rannoch Hotel, which is located beside Rannoch station on the Weat Highland Railway Line, was named the nation's most hospitable hotel.

Willie Macleod, chair of the British Hospitality Association, one of the main opponents of the campaign to have a tourist tax introduced in Scotland, received the Silver Thistle award for outstanding service to the industry.

Rebecca Brooks, chair of the judging panel for the Thistle Awards, which attracted a record 750 entries, said: “The Thistle Awards are Scotland’s premier awards for the tourism industry and for 25 wonderful years they have been shining a spotlight on success, innovation and excellence..

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it creates jobs and sustains communities. The Scottish Thistle Awards lets us recognise the unsung heroes of our industry who show real dedication and enthusiasm for Scotland’s tourism industry.”

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Thistle Awards are the most coveted accolades in the tourism industry, celebrating quality, innovation and excellence across the industry.

“For 25 years the awards have recognised the significant value the sector contributes to the visitor economy and VisitScotland’s continued delivery underlines the organisations commitment to quality and success across the industry.”