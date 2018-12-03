GlamCandy launches in Aberdeen with £350,000 investment

Makeup college GlamCandy is set to expand with the launch of a site in Aberdeen, creating 12 jobs as part of a £350,000 investment.

The business, which aims to take on up to 50 new staff as it opens colleges across Scotland, is embarking on an ambitious investment plan after partnering with Julian Kynaston, who last year sold his makeup brand Illamasqua for £23 million.

GlamCandy will also offer makeup appointments, bridal makeup and personal lessons.

MD Hayley Harvey-Smith said: “Our new college will allow us to offer a wide range of courses to our students, as well as state-of-the-art facilities. Everyone who completes our professional level courses receives superb tuition from our extremely talented tutors and a portfolio of work that makes them immediately employable.

“We are building our own photography studio within the Aberdeen college and all our students will have the chance to have their work featured in our nationally available magazine which launches next year.

“Giving them the chance to build that portfolio is massive in terms of employability and that is always our focus.”

Kynaston added: “There’s a misperception that makeup is easy and that everyone can do it. The truth is it is an incredible skill and once practiced professionally and correctly it is a very, very powerful tool and can be an amazing career that can take you as far as you want to go.

“GlamCandy is already the top makeup college brand in Scotland - and investing in our presence in Aberdeen simply reaffirms that.”